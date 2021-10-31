x
Gov. Reynolds talks Iowa's economy, US-Mexico border | 'This Week in Iowa'

Local 5's Sabrina Ahmed discusses the redistricting maps approved by state lawmakers and sits down with Gov. Kim Reynolds to discuss economic and border policy.

DES MOINES, Iowa — On "This Week in Iowa" Local 5's Sabrina Ahmed discusses the second set of redistricting maps now that they have been approved by state lawmakers. Then, a one-on-one interview with Gov. Kim Reynolds discussing the status of the economy, her visit to the U.S.-Mexico border and pandemic recovery.

Major changes in Iowa's new redistricting maps include: 

  • Iowa's 4th Congressional District shrunk in geographical size.
  • Iowa's 1st Congressional District grew in geographical size.
  • Story County is back in the 4th Congressional District.
  • Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks, who currently serves the 2nd District, is placed in the 3rd District with Congresswoman Cindy Axne.
  • Rep. Ashley Hinson, currently in the 1st District, moves into the 2nd District; she has announced plans to run for re-election in the 2nd.
  • That leaves an open seat in the 1st District.

Listen to "This Week in Iowa" on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Anchor:

