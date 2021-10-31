Gov. Reynolds talks Iowa's economy, US-Mexico border | 'This Week in Iowa'

DES MOINES, Iowa — On "This Week in Iowa" Local 5's Sabrina Ahmed discusses the second set of redistricting maps now that they have been approved by state lawmakers. Then, a one-on-one interview with Gov. Kim Reynolds discussing the status of the economy, her visit to the U.S.-Mexico border and pandemic recovery.
Major changes in Iowa's new redistricting maps include:
- Iowa's 4th Congressional District shrunk in geographical size.
- Iowa's 1st Congressional District grew in geographical size.
- Story County is back in the 4th Congressional District.
- Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks, who currently serves the 2nd District, is placed in the 3rd District with Congresswoman Cindy Axne.
- Rep. Ashley Hinson, currently in the 1st District, moves into the 2nd District; she has announced plans to run for re-election in the 2nd.
- That leaves an open seat in the 1st District.
