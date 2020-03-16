x
Skip Navigation

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

this-week-in-iowa

Iowa's schools get more money, the state's medical marijuana program could expand

Sen. Claire Celsi discusses what the democrats wanted from the education funding bill and Medpharm explains what a medical marijuana expansion means

DES MOINES, Iowa — On March 15th's This Week in Iowa, the three people vying for a seat on Iowa's Supreme Court, what democrats lost out on with this year's education funding, what Medpharm hopes to see as Iowa moves towards medical marijuana expansion, and a discussion on the mutual benefits between Des Moines and Kosovo. 