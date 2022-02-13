Overhauling unemployment | 'This Week in Iowa'

As Iowa legislators consider unemployment overhaul and tort reform, Sabrina Ahmed breaks down the proposals and how they could affect the state's worker shortage.

The bill puts hard caps on non-economic damages for medical malpractice cases and on cases against the owner or operator of a commercial motor vehicle.

Rep. Mike Bousselot, R-Ankeny, speaks out in support of the bill, saying it would help combat shortages in the health care and trucking industries.

"The challenge is even down in like Washington, Iowa, the OB GYN unit that was there used to have three beds," Bousselot said. "After facing a lawsuit and other challenges they had to close their OB GYN unit."

But Anjela Shutts, a victims' rights advocate at Whitfield Law said this would shut victims out of the justice system.

"I think the research is, and the data shows that rural hospitals close and they close their maternity wards not because of medical malpractice awards, they closed because population has decreased in those areas," Shutts said.

The other part of the workforce package is changes to unemployment benefits, shortening the time a person can be on unemployment from 26 to 16 weeks and requiring them accept a lesser-paying job or lose those unemployment benefits. It would also require claimants to wait a week to start receiving benefits.

We hear from the carpenter's union and a worker from the field on how this will affect them and Joe Murphy from the Iowa Business Council on the comprehensive approach he hopes to see from the legislature.

