Reducing carbon emissions | 'This Week in Iowa'

DES MOINES, Iowa — On "This Week in Iowa", Sabrina Ahmed talks about the strategy behind reducing carbon emissions.
Ethanol producers say lower emissions are the best way to see immediate progress when it comes to climate change, but not all environmentalists are on board.
She also breaks down the Midwest Carbon Express pipeline project and what that would mean for Iowa.
Watch "This Week in Iowa" Sundays at 9 a.m. on Local 5 or listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Anchor:
