Sitting down with Des Moines City Council at-large candidates | 'This Week in Iowa'

Small business owner and community activist Justyn Lewis is challenging incumbent Connie Boesen for the at-large seat.

The candidates for the Des Moines City Council at-large seat.

Incumbent Connie Boesen was elected in 2017 and previously served on the Des Moines Public Schools Board of Directors for 14 years.

She's also well-known in the community for owning the Applishus and Salad Bowl stands at the Iowa State Fair.

Challenger Justyn Lewis says it's time for a change. He is the owner of Lewis Lawn and Labor and the president of Des Moines Selma.

The city council elections are Nov. 2, 2021.

