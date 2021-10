Des Moines City Council elections are Nov. 2, 2021. This week, Sabrina Ahmed sits down with Ward 3 candidates to break down the big issues on voters' minds.

Des Moines City Council elections are fast approaching, and Local 5 is beginnning by talking to the candidates for Ward 3.

The incumbent, Josh Mandelbaum, was first elected in 2017.

He has two challengers in the race: Brandi Webber and Cory McAnelly.

