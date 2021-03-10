x
This Week In Iowa

This Week in Iowa: Getting to know the Des Moines City Council Ward 1 candidates

Des Moines City Council elections are just around the corner. This week Sabrina Ahmed sat down with candidates to break down the big issues on voters' minds.

DES MOINES, Iowa — This Week in Iowa is back! Des Moines City Council elections are fast approaching, and we begin by talking to the candidates for Ward 1.

The incumbent, Bill Gray, was born and raised in Des Moines. He's a graduate of Dowling Catholic High School and the University of Iowa.

His challenger, Marcus Coenen is from Creston and has lived all over the world as a transportation planner, but now calls Des Moines home. He's currently the president of the Beaverdale Neighborhood Association.

Listen to This Week in Iowa on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Anchor:

