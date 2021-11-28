Year in review: Voting reform, redistricting and looking ahead to midterm elections | 'This Week in Iowa'

On the year-end edition of "This Week in Iowa" we're recapping the biggest political stories of 2021 and then looking ahead to the issues shaping the 2022 elections.

DES MOINES, Iowa — On "This Week in Iowa," Sabrina Ahmed breaks down the biggest political stories of 2021 from redistricting to voting law changes to legal debates brought on by pandemic restrictions.

Then, she looks forward to 2022 to talk midterm elections with ABC News Political Director Rick Klein.

Klein explains how he sees Sen. Chuck Grassley's reelection chances and where the incumbent's biggest competition could come from.

After that, Sen. Joni Ernst talks about the biggest issues she sees in the federal government and why she thinks the Senate could flip in Republicans' favor in the next election cycle.

"Engage with us," Ernst said as her message to Americans who are not happy with the current political climate. "One way to do that is just expressing your thoughts, desires, ideas to your elected members of congress, and if you're not happy with what they're doing, than certainly participate in our elections process."

