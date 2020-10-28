x
Tonight at 6:30 p.m.: 'Verify Your Vote' town hall with Iowa election officials

Text your Iowa voting questions to 515-457-1026.

Local 5 is getting your 2020 Iowa voting questions answered during a live town Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. hall with election experts. 

How are votes counted on election night? Who does the counting? And what is the process of casting a ballot on Election Day? 

Text your questions to 515-457-1026.

Panelists include: 

  • Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate
  • Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald
  • Ringgold County Auditor Amanda Waske

Click/tap here to access Local 5's Voter Guide or text VOTE to 515-457-1026 to get the latest voter information.

