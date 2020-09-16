Answering your questions about absentee ballots

With the election about a month and a half away, and with the pandemic still throwing a wrench in things, there's been a big push for voting by mail.

IOWA, USA — Voting absentee has been a big topic of discussion lately, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the world around us.

"Absentee ballot information" is one of the top trending Google searches over the last month. There are a lot of questions surrounding absentee voting, so we're on your side to answer some of them.

Q: Do I need to get my absentee ballot request notarized?

A: No; requests for absentee ballots don't need to be notarized in Iowa.

Q: Can someone request an absentee ballot on my behalf?

A: No. No one, even with the power of attorney, can do anything on behalf of someone else when it comes to voting. Registering to vote and the casting of the ballot has to be done by the voter themselves. If the voter has a disability that doesn't allow them to fill it out themselves, they can have someone do it for them as long as the voter is present.

Q: What if I make a mistake when filling out my ballot?

A: Talk to your county auditor. If you make a mistake or damage your ballot in any way, you can forfeit your ballot and they can get you a new one.