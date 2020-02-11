Yes, absentee ballots will still count if received after Election Day

IOWA, USA — With so much uncertainty surrounding the 2020 election, it seems even county auditors aren't sure what's going on.
Friday, Linn County Auditor Joel Miller tweeted asking if Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate planned to stop counting absentee ballots after 10:00 p.m. on election night.
Sec. Pate tweeted back at Miller, making his verdict on that question very clear.
So we can verify, yes, as long as they're postmarked by Monday, absentee ballots will still count if received after Election Day.
