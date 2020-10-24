On your ballot: County agricultural extension council members

Almost every county in Iowa has an agricultural extension council— except Pottawattamie. They have two.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Have you ever wondered how farmers trade information on tending to their crops of livestock?

That's what County Agricultural Extension Councils are for; and those are chosen by you, the people.

These councils exist to teach Iowans about agriculture, home economics and community and economic development, working in conjunction with Iowa State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Each council is made up of nine elected, non-partisan members who are registered voters in their district. Those chosen serve four-year terms, and they are engineered in such a way that least one seat on the council goes on the ballot every two years.

Iowa law prohibits these council members from giving special treatment to any individual, group, or organizations while in office.

Extension councils are also responsible for figuring out their county's agricultural education tax, which depends on a county's population size.

Four names are on the ballot for Polk County's agricultural extension council: