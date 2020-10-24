Donald Trump Jr. campaigning for his father in Cedar Rapids Tuesday

A release from President Donald Trump's reelection campaign says his son will be in Cedar Rapids for a rally Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — President Donald Trump's son is scheduled to campaign for him this Tuesday in Cedar Rapids, according to a release from the Trump campaign.

Donald Trump Jr. will host a rally at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Doors are scheduled to open at 5:00 p.m. Tickets can be reserved by clicking/tapping here.

The bottom of the registration page says the following:

"By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; the host venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury."

President Trump's rally in Des Moines on Oct. 14 brought in thousands of people, many of them not wearing masks or social distancing.

No social distancing, limited mask use ahead of Trump rally in Des Moines. pic.twitter.com/AkGvTS8aC7 — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) October 14, 2020