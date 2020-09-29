Here's how Iowa judges are rated

Judges are on the ballot, but it's not a political race. Local 5's Voter Team breaks down how judges are rated and where you can find more information about them.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Bar Association released the 2020 Judicial Performance Evaluation to the public on Monday.

But what does that mean for you?

Local 5 has already told you all about judicial retention elections and why they're on the ballot this year. In short, this type of election focuses on keeping judges impartial and fair as they serve their term behind the bench.

Des Moines attorney and chair of the ISBA's Fair and Impartial Courts Committee Guy Cook sat down with Local 5 to discuss what the performance evaluation is and how it can help Iowans at the polls.

These judicial ratings are provided to help Iowans decide whether or not they want appointed judges to keep their job. The ISBA canvasses lawyers to rate judges that they have appeared before in court. The reviews can be found on judicialfacts.org or at the bottom of this article.

"I can tell you with great confidence that all the lawyers that reviewed judges, and we only ask lawyers who have appeared before the judges on the ballot to offer their comments, found all of the judges that are on about worthy of retention, they all receive high scores," Cook said Tuesday.

Judges are rated on a number of levels, according to Cook.

Lawyers rate judges on how they deal with parties, their temperament, knowledge of the law, attentiveness to argument, how quickly they do their work and more.

"The lawyers, who've been before these judges, are asked to then give them a score from one to five, one being at the bottom end of the scale, five the top," Cook explaind. "And then those numbers are compiled and put together in a final number on each particular judge."

Lawyers are then asked as to whether or not the judge or justice should be retained. The percentage of that question is calculated for the judges that are on the ballot.

The best part about these reviews?

Iowans are able to look for judges or justices on their own ballot to make their own decision on if they should stay or not.