Here is how and when votes are counted in Iowa

Nov. 3 is 50 days away, and Local 5 is helping you understand the voting process.

Election Day is 50 days away, and the first batch of mail-in ballots are in.

North Carolina recorded 4,295 votes via mail-in ballot last week, with 66.9% from registered Democrats and 26.1% from Republicans.

On Friday, Minnesota will become the first state to start in-person, early voting for the general election.

Iowa will begin early, in-person voting Oct. 5 at your county auditor's office.

If you're a registered voter in the state, you may have already received an official absentee ballot request form directly from the Secretary of State.

It's part of a campaign to ensure all Iowans have access to a ballot before Nov. 3.

In Iowa, the first absentee ballots will be counted on Monday, Nov. 2: the day before the election.

A 20-member board split between Republicans and Democrats will oversee those results in each county, and they'll be busy as many Iowans are expected to vote absentee.

Official results reported until 9 p.m. on election night, when polls close.

Votes are counted electronically and by hand, and all results will be verified through a post-election audit. In each county, the Secretary of State's office selects one precinct to audit results.

So while we will have election day on Nov. 3, it could become election week as so many people are expected to vote early. And we are likely to see a number of recounts ordered where the contests are close.

Find more information about voting in the 2020 election by clicking here, or text your questions about voting to 515-457-1026.