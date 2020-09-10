Iowa shatters state record for absentee ballot requests

This week, thousands of Iowans across the state are going to their mailboxes, their county auditors' offices, or satellite voting locations to cast their ballots in the Nov. 3 election.
And records are already being set.
Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted Friday that more than 700,000 Iowans have requested absentee ballots for the 2020 general election, which surpasses the previous record of 693,000 set in 2016.
Pate's office also says they have had to combat misinformation and misleading information sent out this election season, especially in mailboxes.
Iowans should look to county auditors and the Secretary of State's website for valid voting information.
In Iowa's highest-populated county, Polk, voting at the auditor's office has been at a steady clip, seeing over 700 people daily, according to Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald.
Eligible Iowa voters have until Oct. 24 to request an absentee ballot be mailed to them.
Voting inside your county auditor's office goes through Nov. 2 at 5 p.m.
Click here to access Local 5's Voter Guide or text VOTE to 515-457-1026 for more information on how, when and where to vote.