Iowa shatters state record for absentee ballot requests

With early voting underway, Iowa could be on track for a record turnout in November.

This week, thousands of Iowans across the state are going to their mailboxes, their county auditors' offices, or satellite voting locations to cast their ballots in the Nov. 3 election.

And records are already being set.

Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted Friday that more than 700,000 Iowans have requested absentee ballots for the 2020 general election, which surpasses the previous record of 693,000 set in 2016.

Pate's office also says they have had to combat misinformation and misleading information sent out this election season, especially in mailboxes.

More than 700,000 Iowans have requested absentee ballots for the 2020 general election, surpassing the state record for absentee requests in an election. The previous high was more than 693,000, set in 2016. #BeAVoter pic.twitter.com/DZWyboqhGd — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) October 9, 2020

A D.C. based group is sending Iowans with misleading information about early voting locations. If you want to vote in-person ahead of Election Day, visit your county auditor’s website for available locations: https://t.co/pJIMeJWQCw #BeAVoter #TrustedInfo2020 pic.twitter.com/BKP6iE2mEl — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) October 5, 2020

Iowans should look to county auditors and the Secretary of State's website for valid voting information.

In Iowa's highest-populated county, Polk, voting at the auditor's office has been at a steady clip, seeing over 700 people daily, according to Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald.

627 voters have cast ballots today in the Election Office as of 2:15. The office is open weekdays from 8 AM - 5 PM



Voters dropping off ballots do not need to stand in line. Come to the lobby and staff will help you — Jamie Fitzgerald (@Polkauditorfitz) October 9, 2020

For the fifth consecutive day, there is a line in front of the building to start the day. This morning it stretches through the alley



We are open 8 AM - 5 PM for voting today. — Jamie Fitzgerald (@Polkauditorfitz) October 9, 2020

Eligible Iowa voters have until Oct. 24 to request an absentee ballot be mailed to them.

Voting inside your county auditor's office goes through Nov. 2 at 5 p.m.