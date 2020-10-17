Iowa offering curbside voting to those who need it

IOWA, USA — There are so many ways to vote, and in a year like this one, it's important to weigh as many options as you can before making your decision.
One option: curbside. If you or someone you care for has a compromised immune system and you don't feel comfortable going inside, all you have to do is call the election office and two precinct officials will come out and help you vote from your car.
Curbside voting doesn't require any advance notice, but the Iowa Secretary of State's Office recommends calling ahead or bringing someone with you to tell precinct officials you want yo vote from your car.