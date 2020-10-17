Iowa offering curbside voting to those who need it

If you're at-risk but still want to vote in person, county election offices are ready for you.

IOWA, USA — There are so many ways to vote, and in a year like this one, it's important to weigh as many options as you can before making your decision.

One option: curbside. If you or someone you care for has a compromised immune system and you don't feel comfortable going inside, all you have to do is call the election office and two precinct officials will come out and help you vote from your car.