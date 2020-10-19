On your ballot: What do sheriffs do?

The office of county sheriff is unique because they are voted into their position. What else makes their job unique?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sheriffs in Iowa are the only law enforcement officers that are elected to their position, meaning you have the final say in who is in charge at your county sheriff's office.

In order for someone to qualify to be sheriff, they need to meet the following criteria outlined by Iowa law:

No felony convictions

Be 21 years old or over at the time of assuming the office

Be a certified peace officer recognized by the Iowa law enforcement academy or complete the basic training course provided by the academy within one year of taking office

Once elected, the new sheriff must take the oath of office give a bond as provided in Iowa law. They will then hold their office for a four-year term, and there isn't a limit on how many terms they can serve.

During each term, sheriffs are responsible for a variety of jobs under their title.

There are general powers that sheriffs have, ranging from arresting a person who is liable to arrest to appointing civil process servers.

Sheriffs are also responsible for a long list of duties. Here's a look at the Iowa Code regarding the job of sheriffs:

A sheriff's main duty is to uphold Iowa law and county ordinances, but they also conduct criminal investigations, supervise jails and inmates, provide law enforcement services at courthouses and respond to any and all disasters in their county.

Looking around central Iowa, there are a few races to keep an eye on.

In Polk County, for instance, Sheriff Kevin Schneider (D) is going up against Republican candidate Rick McIntosh.

There is one write-in candidate reaching for the title of Polk County Sheriff: Jaylen Cavil. Cavil is an activist with Des Moines BLM.

A county sheriff may have more of an impact on local law enforcement practices than a senator or a president. If you're happy with how your county sheriff is doing with their time in office, or vice versa, you need to vote.

The best place to find more information on candidates can be found on your county auditor's website.

Find a full list of Iowa county auditors by visiting the Iowa Secretary of State's website.