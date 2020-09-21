How to update your voter registration

Did you recently move or change your name? Then you need to update your voter registration before getting a ballot.

DES MOINES, Iowa — With six weeks until Election Day, is your voter registration up-to-date?

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate's office says you need to update your voter registration if you recently:

Changed your name

Changed your address, or

Changed your party affiliation

If you moved to a different county, you'll need to submit a new voter registration form. You can do that online or send a paper form to your new county auditor.

You also need to submit a new voter registration form if you changed your name or party affiliation.

If you moved but still live in the same county, the process is a bit easier.

"If you're moving within the county, you don't have to do anything until you're ready to vote and you can change your address then," said Diane Patrick, the deputy auditor for Boone County. "Either just go to the polls or send in your absentee ballot request with the change of address, and that'll get it updated in our records."

Proof of residence must include your name and current address, current being within 45 days, according to Pate's office. Your proof can be electronic or on paper.

Here are some examples you can use to prove your residence:

Residential lease

Utility bill, including a cell phone bill

Bank statement

Paycheck

Government check

Other government document

Property tax statement (current within 45 days of final payment date)

Once you're registered, make sure you know your voting plan.

