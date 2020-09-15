Your election questions, answered: Who can vote in Iowa?

A recent executive order means that most people convicted of a felony will be able to vote in November.

The big change this year for who can vote in Iowa is that felons can now register to vote in November.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the order in August to automatically restore the right to vote for someone convicted of a felony with certain exceptions.

You must register to vote before you can actually cast your ballot. Iowa does allow same-day registration.

Here are other voting requirements in Iowa:

You have to be a u.s. citizen

You have to be ann iowa resident

You have to be 18 on or before Election Day

There is a simple way to see if you're registered to vote in iowa. Just go to the Iowa Secretary of State's website, go to "Elections" and then "Voters."

From there, click on "Voter Registration."

Enter your information and it will give you the county where you are registered to vote.