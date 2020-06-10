Your voting questions: Do you need to wear a mask when you vote?

In Iowa, it depends on where you live.

IOWA, USA — Early voting is underway in Iowa. Election Day is now less than a month away, and we're taking your questions about voting in 2020.

A common one: Do you have to wear a mask when you go to the poll to vote on Election Day?

The short answer here is no. According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, there has not been a mask mandate issued for polling sites on Election Day.

That said, county auditors do have the power to make masks mandatory inside county buildings, which is where early voting is happening.

So whether you will or will not be required to mask up will depend on where you live, and when you vote.

In Polk County, the Board of Supervisors issued a mask mandate for anyone entering a county building, including the auditor's office.

Dallas County, meanwhile, has not issued a mask mandate of any kind.

Bottom line: being required to wear a mask when you vote will depend on where you live.