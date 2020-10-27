Here's what you should do if your absentee ballot doesn't have a secrecy envelope

A few Iowans have reported they didn't receive a secrecy envelope with their absentee ballot. Sec. of State Paul Pate said those votes will still be counted.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturday was the deadline to request your absentee ballot in Iowa— now it's time to cast your vote.

What should you do if your absentee ballot doesn't have a secrecy envelope? A few Iowans have reported they didn't get a secrecy envelope, also known as a sleeve, sent with their absentee ballot.

First, don't panic. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said your vote will still count if you didn't receive a sleeve.

"We've been reaching out to the county auditors who have had such happen to and told them they need to fix that and make sure they do it the correct way," Pate said.

Your ballot will still be a secret if you didn't get the sleeve— once your auditor's office receives the ballot, they will take it out of the outer envelope and put it in a secrecy sleeve until Election Day.

It is the auditor's responsibility to take that extra step to fix the mistake, according to Pate.

