Studies show political signs could make a difference in election results

While it doesn't matter much for the presidency, political signs can help earn a candidate a point or two, especially among local candidates.

DUBUQUE, Iowa — What was once thought to be an expressive outlet could now be persuasive, according to a Loras College politics professor.

Political yard signs could be impacting how people cast their votes.

“Kind of like when you put the flag of your favorite sports team out on game day,” professor David Cochran explained. “You’re expressing your loyalty and support, but you’re not really trying to convert people.”

Cochran said recent studies show candidates with many signs could have between a one and two point bump, however, candidates in those races tend to have less name recognition.

“So maybe not the presidential race, but a state or local race where you have candidates who are not as well known, it starts to put the name in people’s heads,” Cochran said.

Cochran said the science behind it could be from neighbors trusting neighbors, meaning someone could be influenced to vote for a candidate if they trust and identify with their neighbor's signs.

Cochran noted that political yard signs don't necessarily predict who might end up winning an election.