Same-day voter registration in Iowa, explained

Click/tap here to access Local 5's Voter Guide or text VOTE to 515-457-1026. Live election results will be available Nov. 3 at this link.
Polls in Iowa open Tuesday at 7 a.m. But if you haven't registered to vote yet, that's OK.
In Iowa, you can register to vote on Election Day, but there are a few things you'll need to do before you cast your ballot.
First, you have to prove who you are and where you live. This means you'll have to bring some form of ID and proof of residence.
Here are the acceptable forms of ID:
- Driver's license
- U.S. passport
- Student ID
- ID card issued by your employer
- Tribal ID
- U.S. military ID
If your driver's license address doesn't list your current address, that's ok. You'll need to bring something that proves where you live.
That can include a lease, utility bill, paycheck, bank statement or any other government document with your current address on it.
Registering to vote on election day will take some extra time, but you need to do it in order to get a ballot.