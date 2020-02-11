Same-day voter registration in Iowa, explained

There are over two million active, registered voters in Iowa as of Monday morning.

Polls in Iowa open Tuesday at 7 a.m. But if you haven't registered to vote yet, that's OK.

In Iowa, you can register to vote on Election Day, but there are a few things you'll need to do before you cast your ballot.

First, you have to prove who you are and where you live. This means you'll have to bring some form of ID and proof of residence.

Here are the acceptable forms of ID:

Driver's license

U.S. passport

Student ID

ID card issued by your employer

Tribal ID

U.S. military ID

If your driver's license address doesn't list your current address, that's ok. You'll need to bring something that proves where you live.

That can include a lease, utility bill, paycheck, bank statement or any other government document with your current address on it.

Registering to vote on election day will take some extra time, but you need to do it in order to get a ballot.

It has never been easier to #RegisterToVote in Iowa, whether it’s online, through the mail or at the polls on Election Day. I want every eligible Iowan to be a voter.



Here is the breakdown by congressional district. #BeAVoter pic.twitter.com/MYGbpY9pgr — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) November 2, 2020