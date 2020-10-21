On your ballot: Who are Soil and Water Conservation District commissioners?

There are four people running for commissioner positions in Polk County this election, but what does the job entail?

DES MOINES, Iowa — On your 2020 general election ballot, there's a section to vote for the Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) commissioner.

This nonpartisan election determines who will govern the SWCD in your county. In 1939, Iowa lawmakers voted to establish these districts.

SWCDs organize and provide guidance for local farming communities. The first was created in 1940 and the last was in 1952, according to the State Library of Iowa's website.

There are 100 districts in the state, and each district has five commissioners that serve four-year terms.

In short, commissioners decide the direction of soil and water conservation programs in their district. The Iowa Farm Bureau says commissioners also have the opportunity to influence state and national conservation programs.

They note that being a commissioner is a great opportunity to get involved in local environmental work.

Iowa law has a lengthy list of the powers of districts and commissioners, like surveying land for erosion and looking over sediment damages. Another part of the job is finding preventive and control measures needed to fix problems.

One example of what the job entails is checking storm water for pollutants in urban areas.

SWCD commissioners are not paid for their position.

The only requirements to be run for this position is to live in the county where the district is. You can't live in the same township as two other commissioners, however.

In order to get on the ballot, you need a petition with 25 resident signatures.

In Polk County, there are four candidates on the ballot:

Lou McDonald

Katherine Siddall

Katie Rock

Chip Mathis

All are incumbents except for Siddall. You can vote for for up to three candidates on the ballot.