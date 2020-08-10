Are you a college student in Iowa? Here's what you need to know about voting in 2020

College students can choose to register to vote at their home address or at their college address, but not both.

Every election cycle, campaigns try their best to engage the youngest block of voters, encouraging young adults 18-to-24 years old to cast their ballot.

Historically, the greatest turnout for any election are voters 65 and over, with the smallest participation among younger Americans.

But with so much interest in this election, it's important to make sure young, and oftentimes first-time voters, get the information they need before Nov. 3.

Here's what you need to know if you are a college student in Iowa

First: Location, location location.

College students must choose between registering to vote at their home address or at their college address. You cannot register to vote at both.

To register to vote before Nov. 3, complete a voter registration form and return it to your county auditor's office at least 10 days before the general election.

The form must be signed.

Your county auditor will send you a voter registration card within two weeks. If you miss the deadline, that's OK. You can register and vote on Election Day, it will just take a bit longer and you'll need to bring some things along, such as:

A form of I.D. such as a driver's license from Iowa or another state; you can also bring your college I.D.

Something that shows you live where you say you do such as your dorm room contract, utility bill or something similar; it does not need to be on paper to county, so you can display such credentials on your phone