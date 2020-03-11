Top 5 questions heading into Election Day

Let's Verify Your Vote by going over these top five questions you should know the answer to before voting Tuesday.

IOWA, USA — This is it—the final countdown to Election Day.

Before Tuesday arrive, let's go over a couple more last-minute things you should know about before heading to your polling place.

What do I need to vote?

If you've already registered to vote, all you need is your proof of identity. You need one of the following to prove your identity:

Iowa driver's license

Iowa non-operator ID

U.S. passport

U.S. military or veteran ID

Iowa voter ID card

Tribal ID card/document

If you plan to register at your polling location, you must bring something that proves your residency as well as your proof of identity. The Iowa Secretary of State's website says any of the following qualify for proof of residency:

Residential lease

Utility bill (includes cell phone bill)

Bank statement

Paycheck

Government check, or other government document

Property tax statement

Your proof of residence should include your name and current address.

If you forget any of these, you can still vote via provisional ballot.

What's a provisional ballot?

A provisional ballot is used when a voter is unable to prove their voting qualifications. The voter fills it out and is then given a deadline to prove that they are able to vote.

Once their qualifications are proved, their ballot is counted.

What can I wear at the polls? What about masks?

The coronavirus pandemic continues to rage on as Americans cast their votes, but are masks required at your polling place?

Pate said there isn't a mask mandate for Iowa's polling sites, however, county auditors have the power to make masks mandatory inside county buildings.

Voters can also wear campaign buttons or shirts to their polling place, but they must leave immediately after voting.

Find your county auditor's contact information by clicking/tapping this link.

Can I bring my cell phone inside the polling booth?

Yes.

Iowa law doesn't prevent you from using your cell phone for notes while casting your ballot.

You can even take a selfie at the polls, as long as you're not interfering with other voters.

What if I show up at the wrong polling place?

It can happen to the best of us. You show up at the wrong polling place ready to cast your ballot when the poll worker says you can't vote there.

You don't have to leave—the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) says you can still cast a provisional ballot.

Other options include asking poll workers to help you find the right polling place or calling your county auditor's office.