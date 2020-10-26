Mail in your absentee ballot by Nov. 2 at the latest

The deadline for a requesting an absentee ballot via mail has passed, now it's time to know when you should send in your ballot for it to be counted.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturday was the last day for Iowans to request their absentee ballot, now it's time to get in the groove of sending it back.

Iowa law says absentee ballots must be postmarked to the election commissioner, also known as your county auditor, by the day before the election.

That means those mailing in their absentee ballots should do so by Nov. 2. Absentee voters can also drop off their ballot at their county auditor's office on Election Day before the polls close.

Local election officials told Local 5 that the best day to mail in your absentee ballot is the Saturday before Election Day. This year that will be Oct. 31.

