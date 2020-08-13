Vice President Mike Pence returns to Iowa Thursday

Pence will make a campaign stop at the Iowa State Fairgrounds to launch the "Farmers and Ranchers for Trump" coalition.

Vice President Mike Pence will be back in Iowa Thursday to campaign for President Donald Trump with 82 days until the election.

Pence, who last visited Iowa in June, is set to arrive at the Des Moines International Airport before delivering remarks at 1 p.m. at the Iowa State Fairgrounds to launch the "Farmers and Ranchers for Trump" coalition.

After the event, Pence will attend a Heritage Action Town Hall to launch the “Fight for America” campaign.

Wheels up with @DHS_Wolf to the Great state of Iowa! This Administration has been fighting for America’s Farmers and Ranchers since day one and we will continue to fight for you with four more years! — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 13, 2020

"We'll continue to be there for agriculture across Iowa and we'll continue to support ethanol even in this challenging time," Pence told Local 5 in late July.

The vice president will wrap up his visit with the Republican Party of Iowa state dinner.