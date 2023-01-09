Gov. Kim Reynolds gives 2023 Condition of the State address

During a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, Reynolds will outline her priorities for the 2023 session.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver her Condition of the State address Tuesday night to a joint session of the Iowa Legislature.

The annual speech is an opportunity for the governor to outline priorities for the coming year.

Reynolds in November won her second full term as governor, easily defeating Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear.

"We are not stopping. We are not slowing down," Reynolds said at an Iowa GOP event on the night of her reelection. "I am so excited to get back to work and to lay out a bold, conservative agenda."

Other priorities during her time as governor include raising employment numbers and promoting a school voucher system — something that Iowa Republicans have defined as a high priority in 2023.

"The governor is going to take a lead on this," Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver told Local 5. "It's something that was really important to her campaign. And we want to work with her on it. So I think you'll probably see her bring forward a bill fairly early in session that we'll get started on."

It’s the calm before the storm…we’re gearing up for Governor Reynolds Condition of the State. Her remarks are set to begin at 6 pm. We’ll have live coverage of her remarks as well as democrat response tonight on @weareiowa5news pic.twitter.com/VD420sPtuu — Mary Sugden (@MarySugdenTV) January 10, 2023

Democrats do not believe this is a system Iowans want.

"What we think is really radical is the idea that you would take public taxpayer money and use it to fund those private school vouchers," said Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls. "We think that's wrong for Iowa, and it's going to hurt our public education system."

Iowa lawmakers began the 2023 legislative session on Monday. Aside from school choice, Republican leadership plans to prioritize property tax reform and relief.

Across the aisle, Democratic leadership has outlined four key platforms for the 2023 session:

lowering costs for Iowans

investing in public schools

legalizing marijuana

protecting reproductive freedom