When marching wasn't an option, these protesters drove through University City to make their voices heard

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Even with familiar signs and sounds, a protest Saturday night in University City felt different. Protesters spread a message – but without the march.

"I can't march," explained Zuleyma Tang-Martinez, the organizer of Caravan for Racial Injustice.

Tang-Martinez had seen marches on television, but she hasn’t been able to join in.

“I felt like I should be out there, I really wanted to be out there, but I can’t,” Zuleyma Tang-Martinez said. “I'm 75. I also have a series of medical preconditions. It’s not safe for us to go out and march.”

Many other people in the area felt the same way. Saturday afternoon, about 200 protesters got behind the wheel and the movement.

“Age doesn't mean you can't be supportive of issues like this,” said Tang-Martinez. “Many of us were active in the 60s working for social justice, racial justice, which is exactly what we're doing so many years later.”

Most people at the event haven’t been able to stand shoulder to shoulder with strangers. So bumper to bumper, they’re driving out injustice and inequality.

“There was concerns – not only the heat but the virus,” said Diana Haydon, who drove with her husband after being unable to protest at a march. “It takes everybody's voice to make a change."

Protesters familiar with the area say they’ve never seen anything like this. Ash and April Santos live less than a mile away from the route and heard about the event from a neighbor.

“Seeing all this stuff happening across the country and obviously black people getting killed its devastating. But seeing stuff like this and other protests around the country, it gives me a bit of hope after the future," said Ash Santos.



