DAVENPORT, Iowa — Owner of Trash Can Annie's, Laura Heath, said her clothing will be featured in Netflix's newest original series called "Hollywood."

"The production is set in the 1930s and 40s," said Heath holding examples of pieces that were chosen for the show's costume design. "Peplum women’s dresses and both dresses are very rare."

She said she began collecting garment options nearly a year ago - when her business was suddenly uprooted due to the HESCO breach flooding downtown Davenport.

"They were looking for a multitude of pieces to dress the principal characters and the extras in the cast," said Heath. "They would tell us the color palettes and the time and specifics as far as what was going on in the scene."

Heath said dozens of garments were chosen from hats and shoes to jackets, ties and even undergarments.

“It’s just exciting from our standpoint to be able to see the pieces that we know that we pulled here from Trash Can Annie in Davenport, Iowa that are now either in New York or Los Angeles,” she said.

Trash Can Annie’s opened more than 40 years ago and Heath said this was not the first time she was approached by producers. She said she has worked on films like Titanic and Peacock.

"Knowing that I had already styled for film and broadway, I decided to go ahead and do styling through Trash Can Annie," said Heath.

Heath said she plans to begin personal styling.

"I can dress people for an event, we can do capsules, I can get people ready for trips or we can go through and purge closets,” Heath said.