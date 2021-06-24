Video shows Miami-area condo collapse; 1 dead, 35 rescued, as many as 99 unaccounted for

Rescue crews are still working to "tunnel in" and locate additional survivors.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — A high-rise building partially collapsed early Thursday morning in Surfside, killing at least one person. Many more are feared dead.

Scores of fire and rescue teams rushed to the area as part of a massive search and rescue operation.

Assistant Fire Chief of Operations Ray Jadallah of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says 55 of the 136 units at the apartment collapsed around 1:30 a.m.

According to Jadallah, at least 35 people have been rescued from the collapse site with two people being pulled from the rubble. Of those, officials say 10 were treated for injuries, and two were transported to area hospitals.

Rescue crews are still working to "tunnel in" and locate additional survivors.

“We're going to do everything we can possibly do to identify and rescue those who have been trapped in the rubble," Daniella Levine Cava, mayor of Miami-Dade County, said.

Cava said President Joe Biden called to offer federal help.

Video captured at the scene shows a child being pulled out of the rubble following the collapse.

Miami-Dade police report 53 residents of Champlain Towers South have been accounted for but that 99 people, assumed to living in the collapsed building, are still missing.

“The numbers are fluid and can fluctuate at any time," the police department told 10 Tampa Bay.

The collapse has caused a major emergency response with multiple fire and police crews on scene at 8777 Collins Ave., including more than 80 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units, the department says.

The Miami Herald reports the address was the beachfront, 12-story Champlain Towers, a residential condo building built in 1981 with more than 100 units. According to an investment profile, the condos ranged from one-to-four bedroom units, some as large as 4,500 square feet. Units had floor-to-ceiling glass windows, and the building offered beach access.

Photos and videos from the scene show the collapse affected half the tower. The collapse also sent a cloud of debris through the neighborhood, coating cars up to two blocks away with a light layer of dust. Piles of rubble and debris surround the area just outside the building.

Surveillance video obtained by WSVN shows the moment the condo collapsed. The high-rise appears to fall in two phases before sending a plume of dust through the area.

Surveillance video shows the moment the condo collapsed in Surfside, Florida. The high-rise appears to fall in two phases before sending a plume of dust through the area.

Police have not yet said what may have caused the collapse near 88th Street and Collins Avenue.

Later in the evening, a hotspot appeared at the collapse site as 10 Tampa Bay's Jennifer Titus reports strong smoke is filling the air. Emergency crews could be seen spraying fire hoses on top of the rubble at the site.

Smoke fills the air.

It’s strong.

Smoke fills the air.

It's strong.

Emergency crews- fire hoses - I can see them just through it all on top of the rubble at the high rise that collapsed in Surfside.

Gov. Ron DeSantis traveled to Surfside Thursday afternoon to tour around the collapse site saying it was "really, really traumatic to see a collapse of a structure like that.”

The governor thanked first responders for their efforts in saving the lives of those found in the building and among the rubble during a time when it was unclear if more of the structure would fall.

“We still have hope to be able to identify additional survivors," DeSantis said.

The state with the help of the Red Cross has set up short-term hotels for those displaced. The governor said the state is also working to assist those in any way it can with longer-term needs.

State emergency response teams spanning five agencies have been activated to assist, according to the Florida Department of Emergency Management. The biggest ask, so far, has been to provide traffic control devices to the impacted area.

"We will be here as long as we need to be to continue to assist the local county and municipal government with the needs that they have of us," FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie said.

Next up for Gov. DeSantis is moving over to the family reunification center to tour the efforts occurring to reconnect loved ones.

Thank you to those who have responded to the tragic building collapse in Surfside. These first responders saved lives. The state has emergency response personnel on site and will assist in any way it can.

Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott have also commented on the tragedy to laud the efforts of first responders and offer support.

Surfside Mayor Charles W. Burkett gave an update on the collapse Thursday morning, adding that 15 families who came out of the building on their own are working with the red cross now.

"There's no reason for this building to go down like that. Unless someone literally pulls out the supports from underneath, or it gets washed out, or there's a sinkhole or something like that," Burkett said.

The mayor said that there was regular roof work being done on the building.

He added that the building was full, according to the building manager, but it's still unclear how many people are unaccounted for at the moment.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management says that it is monitoring the building collapse and is standing by to provide assistance.

A family reunification center has been set up at 9301 Collins Ave. in Surfside, Florida. If you cannot contact your loved one you are asked to call 305-614-1819.

Barry Cohen, 63, and his wife were sleeping in their condo when he told the Associated Press he first head what sounded like a thunder crack. The couple rushed onto their balcony and saw rubble, dust and smoke.

“I couldn’t walk out past my doorway,” said Cohen, the former vice mayor of Surfside told the AP. “A gaping hole of rubble.”

As he and his wife made their way to the basement, they encountered running water and raced back upstairs. Their screams for help eventually led firefighters to rescue them with a cherry-picker.

“I figured that it was a lightning storm,” resident Barry Cohen says following the partial collapse of a condo in Surfside, Florida, “and I realized it didn’t stop.”



"I figured that it was a lightning storm," resident Barry Cohen says following the partial collapse of a condo in Surfside, Florida, "and I realized it didn't stop."

"We opened up the door from our apartment and there was a huge pile of rubble."

