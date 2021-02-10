Miya Marcano: Orange County Sheriff's Office finds remains possibly tied to the case, sheriff reports

There was a purse with Marcano's identification found in the area as well, the sheriff reports.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office says they have found what they believe to be the remains of 19-year-old Miya Marcano.

During a news conference on Saturday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina says at around 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning remains of a body were found in the wooded area of Tymber Skan Apartments.

As of right now, Mina says the sheriff's office is not looking for other suspects because they are "pretty sure" that Manuel Caballero, 27, was responsible for the killing.

On Monday, authorities found Caballero dead at a Seminole County apartment complex in an apparent death by suicide.

Mina explains that the sheriff's office is still searching for two cellphones and keys related to the case at this time.

The FBI is now joining the search for a 19-year-old Florida woman who disappeared on Sept. 24.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the FBI is assisting with technology for the investigation that now spans three counties. No further information on what that technology is was provided.

The sheriff's office says hundreds of personnel have been working around the clock looking for Miya Marcano in Orange, Volusia and Seminole counties.

Marcano was last seen at the Arden Villas Apartments on Arden Villas Boulevard. After the 19-year-old was reported missing, detectives determined Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, to be a person of interest in her disappearance.

According to investigators, Caballero was seen letting himself into her apartment with a master key shortly after her disappearance.

Sheriff John Mina adds, Caballero had expressed a romantic interest in the woman but was “repeatedly rebuffed” by her. On Monday, authorities found Caballero dead at a Seminole County apartment complex in an apparent death by suicide.

"Her disappearance is suspicious and our detectives, and the family members, obviously, suspect foul play," Mina said.

According to the sheriff, at this time, Caballero is the only person believed to be involved with Marcano's disappearance.