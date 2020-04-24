Relief on the way to Iowa's artists and small nonprofit art organizations

Financial assistance is on the way to Iowa's artists hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Help is on the way to Iowa's artists and small nonprofit art organizations as the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs awards $191,000 for financial assistance.

156 artists were awarded $1,000 to support their career while 14 small nonprofits were awarded $2,500. The recipients include community theaters, choirs, youth art groups, documentary filmmakers and a Blues musician who has entertained Iowa audiences for more than 40 years.

"Artists and community arts organizations have been hit particularly hard by this emergency and are some of the most vulnerable members of our industry right now," Iowa Arts Council Administrator David Schmitz said. "We want to help Iowa artists and these arts groups bridge the gap, so they can sustain a basic living until audiences and patrons return."

In a recent survey conducted for Iowa by Americans for the Arts, 255 arts and cultural organizations across the state reported a total financial loss of $2.85 million as of April 7. On average, those organizations lost approximately $11,000 due to closures, cancellations and increased expenses.



Nearly all of the respondents reported that they have canceled performances and other events, affecting an estimated 100,000 audience members and participants.