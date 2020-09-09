KGW has reporters covering multiple wildfires burning in parts of Oregon and southwest Washington on Wednesday. These are their updates from the field.

This notebook will share their live updates from the field.

Clackamas County: Morgan Romero and Katherine Cook

KGW's Katherine Cook was near Estacada where some evacuation orders have been issued.

6 p.m. Residents are packing up and preparing to leave their homes.

In Clackamas County near Estacada where residents are watching the fire jump. Level 3 evacuation area (go now!) has expanded west of Colton up to Beavercreek Rd, north to Ridge Rd. #ClackamasFires pic.twitter.com/oWaKomI99R — Katherine Cook (@KCookKGW) September 10, 2020

KGW's Morgan Romero was at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds, which served an evacuation site where many people camped out and brought their livestock.

6 p.m. Here's what the evacuation site in Canby looks like. Many people are camping out overnight in RVs and other vehicles, waiting for updates on the wildfires.

5 p.m. Evacuees are filling up the fairgrounds parking lot and other areas on the property, many hauling trailers with livestock.

It feels so eerie out.



Evacuees filling in Clackamas County Fairgrounds parking lot and other areas on the property, many hauling trailers with livestock.



People can still stay the night here but there’s only room left for animals that can be tied up or stay in trailers pic.twitter.com/T9vdKpsBGB — Morgan Romero TV (@MorganRomeroTV) September 9, 2020

1 p.m. The fairgrounds site is reaching capacity for holding animals in pens/stalls. They do have space on the property for people who can tie up their animals or have their animals in a trailer.

Morgan spoke with a woman named Glenda who came to the fairgrounds with her two horses and three sheep, after evacuating her home in Molalla. Glenda had to leave behind her turkeys and chickens.

The fairgrounds are asking for more pens/stalls for livestock. They have space on the property but are reaching capacity for holding animals.



They can take ppl who can tie up animals or have trailers but otherwise they don’t have enough stalls.@KGWNews pic.twitter.com/kCHWhwRjII — Morgan Romero TV (@MorganRomeroTV) September 9, 2020

12 p.m. People are checking in at the Red Cross Cascades Region evacuation site at Clackamas Community College. Many people have evacuated their own homes to go to a relative's house, then had to evacuate from there just hours later.

Marion County: Christine Pitawanich and Mike Benner

KGW's Christine Pitawanich was in Stayton covering the Santiam Fire and KGW's Mike Benner was in Lyons.

5:05 p.m. We have learned of the first known deaths in the Santiam Fire. 12-year-old Wyatt Tofte and his grandmother, Peggy Mosso, died in Lyons, where ash is still falling from the sky.

Ash still falling from the sky in Lyons pic.twitter.com/WgWQOdfWm1 — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) September 10, 2020

3:30 p.m. Smoky, orange skies in Tualatin as Mike drives through.

About to start heading south for wildfire coverage. This is Tualatin 3:30pm .. pic.twitter.com/XexRHheaOs — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) September 9, 2020

3:30 p.m. This is what one family's home looks like now after the fire.

Remember the Chauran family from Gates that I tweeted about earlier, who lost basically everything? This is what their home used to look like and what it looks like now. #SantiamFire #LionsheadFire #Oregon #Fire #KGW pic.twitter.com/VrMRshGloA — Christine Pitawanich (@CPitawanichKGW) September 9, 2020

3 p.m. In the Mehama/Lyons area, homes are burned and people are trying to pick up.

1 p.m. The Chauran family is in Stayton after evacuating their home in Gates, which was leveled by the fire. Their parents' home is gone too. Now seven adult family members are packing into a 33-foot RV.

Washington County: Kyle Iboshi

KGW's Kyle Iboshi was near Newburg, where a fire is burning in the Bald Peak area of the Chehalem Mountains.

7:20 p.m. Air support has arrived at the Chehalen Mountain - Bald Peak Fire, to drop fire retardant on the blaze.

Air support has arrived at the Chehalem Mountain- Bald Peak wildfire north of Newberg. pic.twitter.com/g5Aed2tuGC — Kyle Iboshi (@KyleIboshi) September 10, 2020

6:30 p.m. Fire crews at the Chehalen Mountain - Bald Peak Fire are expecting air support soon.

Fire crews at Chehalem Mountain- Bald Peak expecting air support soon. Plane planning to drop fire retardant on 2,000 acre blaze north of Newberg pic.twitter.com/06uXlfmhar — Kyle Iboshi (@KyleIboshi) September 10, 2020

5 p.m. Fire crews are still working to put out the fire. About 150 residents were evacuated overnight, but so far no reports of homes lost or injuries to people or livestock. The town of Newberg is not threatened by the fire at this point.

Here’s the latest on the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Wildfire just north of Newberg... pic.twitter.com/OlwyzBAFPj — Kyle Iboshi (@KyleIboshi) September 9, 2020

1 p.m. The fire is burning in rugged terrain north of Newberg.

Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Wildfire is 2,000 acres and proving to be stubborn. Burning in rugged terrain north of Newberg pic.twitter.com/oG9SjmocBO — Kyle Iboshi (@KyleIboshi) September 9, 2020