PORTLAND, Oregon — Multiple wildfires are burning in parts of Oregon and southwest Washington on Wednesday. KGW has multiple reporters out in the field covering the fires.
This notebook will share their live updates from the field.
Clackamas County: Morgan Romero and Katherine Cook
KGW's Katherine Cook was near Estacada where some evacuation orders have been issued.
6 p.m. Residents are packing up and preparing to leave their homes.
KGW's Morgan Romero was at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds, which served an evacuation site where many people camped out and brought their livestock.
6 p.m. Here's what the evacuation site in Canby looks like. Many people are camping out overnight in RVs and other vehicles, waiting for updates on the wildfires.
5 p.m. Evacuees are filling up the fairgrounds parking lot and other areas on the property, many hauling trailers with livestock.
1 p.m. The fairgrounds site is reaching capacity for holding animals in pens/stalls. They do have space on the property for people who can tie up their animals or have their animals in a trailer.
Morgan spoke with a woman named Glenda who came to the fairgrounds with her two horses and three sheep, after evacuating her home in Molalla. Glenda had to leave behind her turkeys and chickens.
12 p.m. People are checking in at the Red Cross Cascades Region evacuation site at Clackamas Community College. Many people have evacuated their own homes to go to a relative's house, then had to evacuate from there just hours later.
Marion County: Christine Pitawanich and Mike Benner
KGW's Christine Pitawanich was in Stayton covering the Santiam Fire and KGW's Mike Benner was in Lyons.
5:05 p.m. We have learned of the first known deaths in the Santiam Fire. 12-year-old Wyatt Tofte and his grandmother, Peggy Mosso, died in Lyons, where ash is still falling from the sky.
3:30 p.m. Smoky, orange skies in Tualatin as Mike drives through.
3:30 p.m. This is what one family's home looks like now after the fire.
3 p.m. In the Mehama/Lyons area, homes are burned and people are trying to pick up.
1 p.m. The Chauran family is in Stayton after evacuating their home in Gates, which was leveled by the fire. Their parents' home is gone too. Now seven adult family members are packing into a 33-foot RV.
Washington County: Kyle Iboshi
KGW's Kyle Iboshi was near Newburg, where a fire is burning in the Bald Peak area of the Chehalem Mountains.
7:20 p.m. Air support has arrived at the Chehalen Mountain - Bald Peak Fire, to drop fire retardant on the blaze.
6:30 p.m. Fire crews at the Chehalen Mountain - Bald Peak Fire are expecting air support soon.
5 p.m. Fire crews are still working to put out the fire. About 150 residents were evacuated overnight, but so far no reports of homes lost or injuries to people or livestock. The town of Newberg is not threatened by the fire at this point.
1 p.m. The fire is burning in rugged terrain north of Newberg.