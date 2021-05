SIBLEY, Iowa — A freight train carrying fertilizer derailed near Sibley, Iowa and caught fire. Glenn Anderson, the city administrator of Sibley, told ABC News residents living near the scene have been evacuated.

He said no injuries or deaths have been reported. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, a hazmat team was called to the scene. No word what caused 18 freight cars to derail at this time. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more.