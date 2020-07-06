'Say their names' cemetery honors African Americans killed by law enforcement

The tombstones were created by two University of Pennsylvania students.

MINNEAPOLIS — At 38th St. and Chicago Avenue, the memorial grows for George Floyd.

People are celebrating his life and coming together as one.

Meanwhile just blocks away at 37th and Columbus, there's a more somber, but powerful message.

"It's just countless. Countless," said Kojo Boadi.

He looks out at dozens and dozens of signs shaped as tombstones each with a name.

The names of African American killed by law enforcement. George Floyd is the latest name.

"It is about George Floyd, but also the countless people. Countless people. We have to keep saying their names," said Boadi.

Now being called the say their names cemetery. It was created by two University of Pennsylvania students who continue to add names.

"See all these names? "Good to remember all their names," said Lauren Rasmussen.

Lauren Rasmussen brought her two daughters, Luca and Jonah.

"As much as they can have an understanding of what this means. They deserve a better world and shouldn't have to grow up being worried that one of their names could be on here someday," said Rasmussen.

More than a hundred names are now at this park. Names people will never forget.