Semi truck runs off highway, just misses Boone County home

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — Local 5 is on scene of a semi truck that ran off the highway and crashed through someone's property in Boone County.

The call came in just after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning of a semi that drove off Highway 17 near Madrid High School and went through someone's property into a tree. It appears that the semi truck just missed the home.

The Boone County Fire Department is currently on scene as the semi truck is still on fire.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.