Semi truck runs off highway, narrowly misses Madrid home

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — Local 5 is on scene of a semi truck that ran off the highway and crashed through someone's property in Boone County.

The call came in just after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning of a semi that drove off Highway 17 near Madrid High School and went through someone's property into a tree. It appears that the semi truck just missed the home.

The Boone County Fire Department, Iowa State Patrol, and Woodward fire crews were all on scene as the semi truck continued to burn for more than an hour.

The driver of the semi is in the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.