Fatal hit and run accident closes parts of MLK

Police say this closure will impact your morning commute.

UPDATE:

Police say a man has died in a serious accident that has closed parts of MLK Jr. Parkway.

Shortly after 2:30am Wednesday, police responded to calls of a pedestrian being hit by a car at the 700 block of east MLK.

First responders arrived to find an adult man with serious injuries. He later died at the hospital.

Police say evidence indicates that the driver who killed the pedestrian fled the scene. Police have not yet located the vehicle.

E. MLK, Jr. Parkway, westbound between SE 7th St and SE 8th St, is temporarily closed. This closure is expected to interrupt your morning commute.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police say a serious crash in Des Moines has closed parts of east MLK Jr. Parkway, just south of East Village.

The westbound lanes between SE 7th and SE 8th are closed as police investigate.