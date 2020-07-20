SpaceX to launch satellite for South Korean military, breaking Space Shuttle reuse record

The first stage of this mission's Falcon 9 rocket was also used to send two NASA astronauts to space aboard Crew Dragon Endeavour.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is targeting Monday evening for a Falcon 9 rocket launch carrying a communications satellite for the South Korean military.

The launch window for ANASIS II or KMilSatCom 1 runs from 5:30 to 8:55 p.m. Monday night. Currently, the weather is 70 percent "GO" for launch.

If SpaceX launches this Falcon 9 on Monday, it will break two records, including one of its own. According to Spaceflight Now, a Monday launch will break the record for the quickest turnaround time for missions with the same first-stage booster. The record stands at 62 days between flights achieved on Feb. 17.

If this booster, B1058-2, launches Monday or before July 23, it will be the quickest turnaround time for an orbital class rocket, according to Tesla and SpaceX blog Teslarati.

The record was originally set by Space Shuttle Atlantis in 1985 when the spacecraft launched on Nov. 26, just 54 days after its inaugural launch from Pad 29A at Kennedy Space Center.

Atlantis was also part of STS-135 on July 8, 2011, the last Space Shuttle mission and the last time NASA astronauts launched from American soil before astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley flew aboard Endeavour to the International Space Station back in May.

That historic launch of NASA astronauts also used the B1058-2 first-stage booster.

Targeting Monday, July 20 for Falcon 9 launch of ANASIS-II from SLC-40 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 18, 2020

What other people are reading right now: