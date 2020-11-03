Special Olympics Iowa cancels tournament over coronavirus

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Special Olympics Iowa announced the cancellation of its Mid-Winter Tournament due to the threat of the coronavirus.
The tournament was scheduled to take place March 13 and 14 in Iowa City.
In a letter, Special Olympics President and CEO John Kleigl says that many involved with the tournament are at a heightened risk due to age, compromised immune systems and medical conditions.
The cancellation comes after several students in northwest Iowa were reportedly exposed to the coronavirus at a special olympics event. They have been asked to self-quarantine and report a doctor if they experience and symptoms of the coronavirus.