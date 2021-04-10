Gov. Reynolds traveling to Texas-Mexico border Wednesday

This will be Reynolds' first trip to the southern border as Governor of Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After sending a group of Iowa troopers over the summer, Gov. Kim Reynolds is making a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border this week.

According to a release, Reynolds will join nine other Republican governors for a visit to the border in Texas "to witness firsthand the crisis playing out."

Reynolds was part of a group of 25 governors who sent a letter to President Joe Biden, asking for a meeting to find solutions to the border crisis. The president has not met with the governors.

More than two dozen state troopers traveled to Del Rio, Texas in July to assist Texas law enforcement in addressing trafficking, illegal immigrant crossings, and more. They were in Texas for 16 days.

Reynolds, along with several other governors, responded to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's call for more help along the Texas-Mexico border.

"I am so proud of what this team did and the impact in just a short timeframe that they had on the area, on the people, across the board," Reynolds said during a press conference after the troopers' return.

The mission cost a little over $300,000, state officials said.

According to a release Idaho Gov. Brad Little's office, governors in attendance in Texas Wednesday include:

Greg Abbott of Texas

Doug Ducey of Arizona

Brad Little of Idaho

Greg Gianforte of Montana

Mark Gordon of Wyoming

Kim Reynolds of Iowa

Brian Kemp of Georgia

Pete Ricketts of Nebraska

Mike DeWine of Ohio

Kevin Stitt of Oklahoms

Local 5 has reached out to Reynolds' spokesperson for comment regarding the trip.