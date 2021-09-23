Arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie in connection to Gabby Petito case

Petito's fiancé has been indicted by a grand jury.

DENVER — A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie in connection with the case of Gabby Petito, his fiancée, who disappeared during a cross-country road trip and was later found dead.

The FBI tweeted: "On September 22, 2021, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Christopher Laundrie pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito."

