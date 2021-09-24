Brian Laundrie is still missing after law enforcement search the Carlton Reserve for a week

Law expert say someone close to the 23-year-old knows where he is and what happened to Gabby Petito.

TAMPA, Fla. — Agents have searched everywhere for Brian Laundrie, from campgrounds in Wyoming to swamps in Florida.

It's been 10 days since Laundrie's family says they've seen him and seven since North Port Police started searching at Carlton Reserve. Still the question remains, where is Brian Laundrie?

"It kind of indicates that he's trying to get lost in the crowd," Former prosecutor and attorney Jeffrey Swartz said.

The Cooley Law School professor is following every detail of the case and says evidence shows Brian could still be alive.

"The reason why I say that is that most people who want to commit suicide want to be found. To be found, his phone would be a very important clue to finding him. Initially, when they were looking for him, he left his phone at home. He left his wallet at home. He left his credit cards, his money and his identification at home," Swartz said.

Laundrie is the FBI's only "person of interest" in the death of his fiancé, 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

"They're calling him a person of interest, but he is a suspect. He is the person that they want to sit down and have a conversation with, and hopefully get a statement from him about what occurred," Swartz said.

But the law expert also says someone close to the 23-year-old knows where he is and what happened.

"I think there's reasons to have further conversations with his parents," Swartz said.

Despite their son's sudden disappearance, the Laundrie's are staying silent. The one thing officials are trying to avoid is Gabby's story turning into a cold case.

"It could end up that way if he got all new identification, and he used that to leave the country and go someplace under an assumed name, assuming he won't be found. It becomes a cold case in the context that if in fact they think he did it, and he is the only suspect, then it's not a cold case as in they haven't solved it, it's a cold case because they can't find him," Swartz said.

While law enforcement continues the search for Brian at Carlton Reserve Swartz says the autopsy and final cause of death for Gabby Petito will answer many of the questions that still remain.