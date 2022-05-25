State leaders react to Uvalde, Texas school shooting

Flags in Iowa are at half-staff through Saturday. Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement, "No parent or child should ever have to face this unimaginable tragedy."

IOWA, USA — Twenty-one people — 19 students and two teachers — were killed Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

"Evil swept across Uvalde yesterday. Anyone who shoots his grandmother in the face has to have evil in his heart," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday. "But it is far more evil for someone to gun down little kids. It is intolerable and it is unacceptable for us to have anybody in this state who would kill little kids."

Below is how Iowa state leaders are responding to the mass killing. This story will be updated as more responses come in.

"My heart breaks for all those affected by the tragic and senseless shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Kevin and I join with Iowans in praying for all the parents, families, students and staff involved. No parent or child should ever have to face this unimaginable tragedy."



"[Today's] killing of innocent children & a teacher is sickening &heartbreaking Schools [should] be safe place for students/educators We stand w Robb Elementary & entire Uvalde TX community"



I will continue to push for Congress to pass my EAGLES Act that would give schools & law enforcement the resources needed to help make sure dangerous individuals can't do what happened 2day in Texas — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) May 24, 2022

"A senseless, horrendous act of evil. My heart is with all those in Texas right now."



"This is absolutely heartbreaking. I am praying for the victims, their families, and the entire Uvalde community right now.

As we learn more about this horrific act, the more devastating & sickening it is. I’m holding the families whose worlds will never be the same close to my heart and in my prayers right now. I’m praying for peace in our country and an end to senseless, violent acts like this one."

"Please pray for the safety of everyone in Uvalde"



"We have gone another day where children in this country are being murdered because we are allowing assault-style rifles to legally be put into the wrong hands without appropriate background checks.

I am a mom of two boys and there hasn’t been a day since Sandy Hook occurred that I – along with mothers and fathers across this country – haven’t wondered whether it will be my child murdered today. In 2020, more than 4,300 children were killed by guns, as firearms incidents overtook auto accidents as the leading cause of death among children in the U.S.

Gun violence has hit home here in Iowa as we continue to reflect on two shootings that killed and injured children near East High School and the teens who were celebrating prom night here in Des Moines earlier this year.

To help save our children, the House has passed two bipartisan bills to close loopholes that allow licensed gun sales without appropriate background checks and extend the background check period from three business days to ten.

Reasonable background checks are not too much to ask, which is why today I am calling on our Senators to step up and swiftly act on background check legislation to defend the people of this country.

My heart is broken as I pray for the children and innocent victims in Uvalde following this unspeakable tragedy. We cannot accept this epidemic of gun violence as our reality.”