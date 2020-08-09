Special school elections taking place across Central Iowa

Polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m.

IOWA, USA — Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to vote on a number of new projects that will impact school districts across Central Iowa. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find your polling location here.

Here's a breakdown of what is on the ballot in each school district.

Waukee Community School District

The district hopes to approve a $205 million bond referendum. The money would go to building two middle schools, an elementary school, a new pool facility, expanding the Waukee Innovation Center, and buying IPads for K-7th grade students and MacBooks for 8th-12th grade students.

Read the district's full plan here.

Bondurant-Farrar Community School District

The district is seeking approval for a $23 million bond to build a new middle school building.

The district is also seeking approval to use penny sales tax revenue to fund building and technology needs. If voters approve it, the district will continue to be able to spend SAVE funds for the duration of the penny sales tax.

Read the district's full plan here.

Southeast Polk Community School District

The district is seeking approval for a $92 million bond to build a new elementary school, middle school, administrative building, and stadium.

The bond will also be used to improve learning technology and the softball field site.

Read the district's full plan here.

Saydel Community School District

The district is asking for a $22.9 million bond to repair and renovate three buildings: Cornell Elementary, Woodside Middle, and Saydel High.

Read the district's full plan here.

Collins-Maxwell Community School District

The district is asking voter to approve a revenue purpose statement, allowing it to use a penny sales tax for infrastructure and technology needs through 2050.