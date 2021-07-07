Davenport lawyer replaces DeJear on Iowa redistricting commission

Davenport attorney Jazmin Newton has been selected to serve on a state commission for redistricting hearings.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport attorney has been appointed to serve on a state commission that will conduct public hearings about new maps that will be drawn for legislative and congressional districts later this year.

Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls announced Tuesday that Jazmin Newton will replace Deidre DeJear of Des Moines on the Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission.

DeJear was the first African American to win a primary for statewide office in Iowa in 2018 when she unsuccessfully ran for Iowa secretary of state. She is believed to be considering a run for Iowa governor.