Eyeing another run, Grassley shows Iowans he's keeping up

At 87 years old, Chuck Grassley is trying to show Iowans he’s ready for an eighth term, even as some of his fellow long-timers in Washington are calling it quits.
In this June 30, 2021, photo Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks during a meeting with employees at Professional Computer Solution, in Denison, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — At 87 years old, Chuck Grassley is trying to show Iowans that he’s not just physically ready for an eighth term, but that he's thriving.

It comes as some of his fellow long-timers in Washington are calling it quits, fed up with the rightward lurch of the GOP or the inertia in Congress.

After 40 years in Washington, now serving under his seventh president, Grassley is taking steps toward seeking an eighth term and hoping to show he’s hardly a political dinosaur in the modern world of Washington.

Once proudly bipartisan, Grassley has adapted deftly to the new hyperpartisanship of the Trump era.

